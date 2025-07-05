Peterborough United goalscorer against Championship opposition has his feet firmly on the ground

Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his one Posh goal last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Chris Conn-Clarke is not getting too carried away despite a goal in Peterborough United’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer at Leicester City.

It’s a big season for the 23 year-old Northern Irishman who came to Posh just over a year ago with a big reputation for goals and assists. But last season proved a damp squib with just one goal and just 12 League One starts. He now has a great opportunity to make his mark in 2025-26 though as his rivals for his preferred number 10 role, Joel Randall and Malik Mothersille, have both left the club.

That’s if Posh boss Darren Ferguson sticks with a 4-2-3-1 system. He started Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at the Championship club’s training ground with a 4-3-3 formation before reverting to type for the second-half when Conn-Clarke was introduced.

Conn-Clarke struck what turned out to a consolation goal with a smart finish after a blunder from home goalkeeper Stevie Bausor. The game took place at the end of a tough training week at St George’s Park.

"It’s always good to get a goal no matter the game or the occasion,” Conn-Clarke told the Posh Plus service. “But for now it’s all about getting minutes into the legs and building up fitness for the new season.

"Midway through the second-half I felt the Leicester defenders were getting too much time on the ball so the lads had a conversation on the pitch and we changed to a diamond press.

"Brandon Khela took the ball off them and nearly scored and then we managed to force the goalkeeper into a mistake. He scuffed the ball to me and I put into the net.

"I felt sharp. Against higher level opposition you have to be quicker with your touch and pass to get the ball off, but I enjoyed it.

"Brandon is a great player. He’s just like Hector Kyprianou, while I’ve been linking up well with Brad Ihionvien in training.

“It was a brilliant week at St George’s Park. There is a real togetherness this season. We’ve had a lot of tough double sessions of training, but all the lads have put a lot into it.”

Posh are back in action at neighbours Stamford AFC on Tuesday (July 8, 7.30pm kick off).