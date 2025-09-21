Peterborough United goalkeeper on his heroics to secure victory away at Plymouth Argyle

Alex Bass claims the ball for Peterborough United against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent.

Alex Bass was one of the stars for Peterborough United in their 1-0 victory over Plymouth on Saturday.

In just his third game of the season, but Posh’s 11th in all competitions, Bass played a major part in securing his side’s first clean sheet of the season.

The ‘keeper was at the centre of the action in both halves with him firstly reacting quickly to scoop a looping Alex Mitchell header away after it had clattered against both the crossbar and post; although replays suggest it may have crossed the line.

In the second half though, he produced an outstanding point-blank save to keep out a Laurent Tolaj overhead kick, which drew reactions of disbelief from both sets of supporters.

The Posh keeper said: “It’s a relief to get the first clean sheet and it’s special to get it away from home in such a tough game like this, along with back to back wins is really good for the lads and hopefully we can start kicking on now.

Sometimes you just have those days as a goalkeeper where nothing can get past you and today was one of those days. I don’t know how he (Tolaj) has managed to get so high for that effort and I didn’t really see it until it hit the bar. Luckily, my hand was in the way to get there! It’s a little bit of luck and a little bit of being in the right place.

“I don’t know if the ball crossed the line in the first half, I’ve come to the backpost, it’s hit the crossbar and the post, I don’t really know what’s gone in, I’ve just tried to scoop it out and the striker has then hit the post and hit himself in the face.

“It was a good win- there’s things we can do better but there are a lot of positives. When you come away from home to places like this, it’s not going to be easy or pretty. We know we can play a lot better than that but, at the end of the day, if you get a one-goal lead away from home and you’re hanging on in the last minute, there is no better feeling as a defence to keep that clean sheet.

“Everyone is delighted and hopefully we can go onto start progressing up the table. It really was a team performance and you can see that from the way the boys were putting their bodies on the line to make blocks and tackles.

“The injury at the start of the season has been really annoying for me but since I’ve come back in, I’ve been really enjoying it. It’s a new backline and it’s great to be part of this team. We’re only going to improve with the hard work we are doing in training and gelling together as a team.”