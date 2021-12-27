Peterborough United goalkeeper leaves on loan
Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym has today (December 27) agreed to join League Two strugglers Stevenage on loan until the end of the season.
The 26 year-old, who has been out of favour at Posh since a fiery post-match bust-up with first-team boss Darren Ferguson after a September defeat at Reading, initially turned down the move last week, but will now put himself in the shop window.
Posh can recall Pym during January if another club comes in with an offer during the transfer window.
Ferguson vowed Pym. who started the first seven Championship games of the season, would never play for Posh again after their falling out. Stevenage are managed by Pym’s old Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale.