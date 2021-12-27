Peterborough United goalkeeper leaves on loan

Christy Pym in action for Posh earlier this season.

The 26 year-old, who has been out of favour at Posh since a fiery post-match bust-up with first-team boss Darren Ferguson after a September defeat at Reading, initially turned down the move last week, but will now put himself in the shop window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh can recall Pym during January if another club comes in with an offer during the transfer window.