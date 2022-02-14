Peterborough United goalkeeper insists the players are up for the fight against relegation and they’re ready for the big game against Reading, one big player back and one missing for the Royals

Steven Benda of Peterborough United clears his lines against Preston. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Benda was frustrated as an excellent defensive display against Preston North End on Saturday was marred by a superb winning goal from on-loan Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

It was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the in-form Lilywhites and leave Posh stuck in the relegation zone, although a Wednesday win would take them above their opponents and out of the bottom three.

“We did well against Preston,” Benda said. “We fought well, had some chances and then they get one chance and they score. It was a really good goal, but we had defended really well. The boys in front of me did really well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s frustrating and it was hard to take, but we can’t think about it for long as we have another game coming up so quickly, and if we win we go above them (Reading).

“Saturday was a big step up from the Cardiff game (Posh lost 4-0). Everyone could see we wanted it and that we want to stay in this league.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was encouraged by the performance against Preston and he will demand the same against Reading with a touch more quality.

“Playing with this level of intensity and commitment gives us the best chance of staying up,” Ferguson said. “It’s a big game on Wednesday. I won’t need to build it up.”

Reading have been boosted by the return of powerful striker Yakou Meite after a season-long absence because of a knee ligament injury. He played the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Coventry, a seventh straight Championship loss.