Peterborough United full-back to miss cup tie after video emerges of a punch to his face

Carl Johnston trudges out of the Posh v Luton Town game on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United right-back Carl Johnston has been punched out of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Accrington Stanley.

Damning video evidence has appeared on Monday of Luton Town defender Chris Massako making contact with Johnston’s face during a second-half ‘Hatters’ corner at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Johnston lay stricken on the ground for several seconds until referee Scott Oldham, who had a clear view of the incident, stopped the game. He failed to award a free kick and Johnston was visibly angry after being immediately substituted.

There is no confirmation yet of any retrospective action against Massako, but it would be a major surprise if he escapes a three-game suspension for violent conduct.

Johnston has passed the concussion protocols, but won’t be risked at the Wham Stadium tomorrow. As expected Posh boss Darren Ferguson will freshen up his starting line-up with recent signings, forward Klaidi Lolos and goalkeeper Vicente Reyes, likely to make their club debuts.

Summer signing Declan Frith will not return from an ankle problem, but should be fit for the Saturday League One match at Wigan Athletic.

Ferguson, who was not asked about the cause of Johnston’s injury, said: “Carl wasn’t concussed. He had all the tests, but he won’t play tomorrow. Nor will Declan, but he’s not too bad and we fully expect him to be fit for Wigan.

"We will freshen the team up. Klaid will play some minutes. I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s trained and he’s champing at the bit to get going with us. He didn’t play any pre-season games, but he has trained constantly so he has a good fitness base.

“Some players who have been starting won’t start tomorrow. They haven’t been dropped as such as I was always going to rotate the squad.”

Ferguson confirmed Posh are seeking to bolster a squad that has started the season poorly. An experienced central defender is being sought to cover injured skipper Sam Hughes as well as two other players.

Posh have been linked with 34 year-old former Huddersfield centre-back Tom Lees, Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods and St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk in the last few days, as well as former London Road favourite, central defender Josh Knight.

Johnstons has skippered Posh in the opening two games of the season in the absence of Hughes.