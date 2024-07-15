Peterborough United friendly tickets are on sale

Colchester v Posh in the EFL Trophy last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Tickets are now on sale for Peterborough United’s pre-season friendly at Colchester United on Saturday, July 27.

​Prices are £10 adults, £8 concessions (disabled supporters, over 65s, Armed Forces and the NHS), £5 Under 18s, £3 Under 11s.

Car parking can be booked at the ground for £7.50.

Tickets are also on sale for the one Posh home friendly against Notts County on Saturday, August 3. The teams are playing two full 90-minute games.

Prices (both games included) range from £10-£16 adults, £8-£14 seniors over 65, £6-£12 under 24s, £3-£6 under 18s and £1-£4 under 14s.

Prices vary for season ticket holders and early purchases.

Full information on both fixtures at www.theposhtickets.com.

Posh are at Spalding United on Tuesday (7.45pm)before travelling to St George’s Park to play Championship side West Bromwich Albion behind closed doors on Saturday.

Posh then travel to National League side Boston United on Tuesday, July 23 (7pm).