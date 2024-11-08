Jed Steer.

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer has undergone surgery on a knee injury and will be out of action for five weeks.

Steer is aiming to return in the local derby fixture at Northampton Town on Monday, December 9.

On-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo returned to training on Thursday following a hamstring problem. He should be back for the League One game at Charlton Athletic on Saturday. November 16. This game is expected to take place even though it falls in a designated international weekend.