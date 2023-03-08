Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates putting Posh ahead in the first half. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh even gave their end-of-season aspirations a boost with a 2-1 victory at home to Shrewsbury which moved them up to eighth and within seven points of sixth-placed Derby with a game in hand. Posh face Derby at home on March 25.

Ferguson’s men were aided by Plymouth’s 2-1 victory over the Rams at Home Park which dropped them below Barnsley, who beat Portsmouth 3-1.

Frankie Kent’s header three minutes from time sealed the points from Posh in front of what appeared to be one the lowest home crowds of the season (the official attendance is yet to be released).

Jonson Clarke-Harris heads in the opener. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson said: “It was a low-key atmosphere, there weren’t as many fans as I thought in here, perhaps they have written us off but we have to keep proving people wrong and hanging on in there.

“The key, at this stage of the season, is not so much about how well you play but getting results. The important thing now is the mentality of digging out results when perhaps you don’t play brilliantly.

“We have to just hang in there and see where it takes us. When it gets to the last six games, strange things will happen, it always does. There will be a lot of pressure on the teams above us.

“I’ve not given up and tonight was important to get that belief.”

Posh celebrate the winner against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh dominated the ball for large parts of the match but found themselves frustrated by a stubborn Shrews defence until the closing stages and it was the mentality of his side to keep going that pleased Ferguson the most.

He added: “I’m delighted, it was a very important win for us It was a must-win game given the last couple of results.

"We thoroughly deserved it, they’ve had two shots at goal all game. We maybe got a bit of luck with the late goal but we’ve not had much of that this season.

"It was a ridiculous goal, we have got to find ways to be tougher and not concede those goals. As a team, we have to be stronger there.

“We tried everything but credit goes to the players for finding that belief to keep going and eventually we’ve got the winner. They’re a good bunch and what they have done tonight is keep believing they can get a result no matter how late it was.”

