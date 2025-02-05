January Posh signing Carl Johnston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United fans have reacted to their club’s January transfer window business.

​Posh signed defenders Carl Johnston, Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun, plus striker Gustav Lindgren for their first team squad. They sold Joel Randall to Bolton and let Romoney Crichlow leave on a free transfer.

We asked fans to rate the business out of 10.

Posh fans have been impressed with January signing Tayo Edun. Photo David Lowndes.

3/10. Didn't offload players who don't want to be here such as Kyprianou. Edun looks okay. Not seen enough quality from Lindgren, CJ or Hughes yet to suggest they will keep us up, albeit they're an upgrade on the shambolic alternatives Fergie was left with from the summer – @_RoryCr_

5/10. We have had 2 clean sheets at home, but 8 goals conceded against 2 of the lowest scoring teams isn’t great – @StevenAdams2

9/10. 3 new defenders who were needed more than any other position and a striker who still needs to prove himself – @pufc_mark

A solid 6/10. Got business done early (no late panic buys) and strengthened the defence. Downside was not replacing Randall, but we did get a striker. Fergie needs to wave his magic wand now – @romysdad

7/10. Signed the defenders we wanted early on. Didn't sell anyone for big bucks. Exactly what the fanbase asked for - @Rutlandspinner

4/10. We should have sold Kyprianou & sent Katongo back, and used that money to get a wide man & no 10. The issue is players don't want to come to a relegation battle, so options are not buying anyone (fans would blame Darragh for being cheap) or panic buying which very rarely works – @PoshfanAdam

7/10. High turnover of players isn't the answer. Look at Carlisle. Signed 12 and sacked their manager. Core of our squad were here last year and did well. They haven't become bad players overnight. Manager needs to look at his own and his coaching team’s performance – @IanJBryant

4/10. I like the full backs, but massively lacking creativity and someone who can hold the ball up. Keeping players who don’t want to be here is a massive mistake. Two weeks ago we were 5/1 to go down and we’re now 7/2 – @Malcolm18668825.

6/10. Got some much needed better options in. Club shot themselves in the foot doing business so early in window as everyone was crying out for a transfer on deadline day. Surprised Kyprianou wasn’t sold, but who knows what’s going on behind closed doors and what the offers actually were – @PhilMRuns

5/10. Adding some experienced defenders was a must and we did that, but failing to add an attacker and rejecting the Kypraniou offer was utterly baffling – @Alexnelson2004

6/10. Improved in the full back areas massively and with Hughes coming in – @stivesposh

5/10. Good defensive recruits, but too many players looking lost, lacking of talent, or just not wanting want to be here – @RobEwing71

5/10 at the most as didn't address enough needs – @PMettrick

Relegation/10 – @stevenhickman91

7/10 but dependent on Kyprianou and Jones rolling their sleeves up rather than moping around – @davidwh1971

4/10. Defenders added and nothing else – @HarrisonMann9

5/10. Nothing to get too excited about except CJ. Bodies in the door in defence a positive at least – @ninetiseven

A very solid 8/10. The defence was strengthened which was vital to a side which is still one of the leading scorers in this division – @PontificalPosh

5/10. Got a decent CB and LB in, but overall we haven’t sold enough of the free agents and haven’t got enough experience in to see us over the line – @Boro25Pufc007

5/10. I used to be unconcerned because there were definitely 4 teams worse than us. Now I'm not so sure. Sleepwalking into the drop zone – @NIge1Chapman

3/10. Managed to get rid of a few players, managed to sign a few, did not sign enough – @poshfan02