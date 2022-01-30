Peterborough United fans react to Blades defeat: ‘Try going past the halfway line, play with intensity, get Grant McCann back, Fergie doesn’t know his best team 27 games into the season, but some fans need to offer better support’

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United has an effort at goal saved by Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Blades were rather comfortable 2-0 winners against a Posh missing many key players.

Here are some of the replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Play an extra man in midfield instead of three centre-backs. We’re very rarely going to not concede so may as well give ourselves some sort of chance to score. Players have no options when they’re on the ball.

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United takes on Jack Robinson of Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@PUFC7

Confidence is key. Positive thoughts. Positive play. Positive results. 110 per cent effort from 100 per cent of the team 100 per cent of the time. Hard work and talent will win, nothing else will. Let’s do it.

@GrahamB27756958

We could have tried going past the halfway line for a start. If you don’t do that you won’t win games.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United in action with Conor Hourihane of Sheffield United .Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Alexnelson2004

We were never going to beat Sheffield United as they will go close to the play offs. But at least have a go. Nothing second half at all.

@CHAMM24

We can moan about tactics and formations, but at the end of the day if we can’t get the basics right what do we expect. Passing and ability to keep the ball was woeful.

@marklynch7

Actually have a go. For the second Saturday on the spin we setup for a 0-0.

@DazMoody

Just got to admit that Sheffield United where better than us. Bigger team. Stronger on and off the ball. Players missing. We tried in that first half then Sheffield United stepped it up a gear in the second.

@EthanKi39013189

Lock the manager in a cupboard and hide the key, sneak Grant McCann into the dugout and throw the Tombola team pick machine in the Mick George skip.

@PUFCChris

Some intensity and pressing would be a start. Allowing them to keep the ball comfortably is like giving them a goal head start.

@daryl_aka_pilko

If you watched this game, you understand the gulf in class. 11 players who are more than capable in this league. Prem/Champ experience v good League 1 players. If we play out of our skin we can compete, but that’s tough. It’s now a mini league with Reading, Cardiff and Derby.

@The_real_Bats

It’s fairly obvious we can’t compete at this level, but would be better to have a go and lose big than serve up that dross.

@POSHwellbe

Everyone having a meltdown makes me laugh. We weren’t beating Sheffield Utd at all. The state of their team is ridiculous. Players need support and a good crowd who focus more on lifting the players than chanting at the gaffer.

@ChefLord94

Posh could have run, tackled, shot, tried.

@PaulDayNew

JCH needs to stay on the bench. We need more pace up front. Marriott became a frustrated man at times as he was playing up front on his own at times. Back 4 is also needed. Thompson and Knight were so vulnerable with that formation.

@AdammortonJ

Posh don’t have the quality. They panic when pressed which makes it a tough task to play out. This is why they’ve reverted to long balls to JCH. That didn’t work either as most players were camped in their own half so barely picked up the second balls.

@PaulGC84

Not surprising Posh struggled with so many changes. Mick McCarthy hit the nail on the head on Sky: “Any of Sheffield’s players would walk straight into Peterborough’s team.” Hopefully things settle down after Monday & a settled team can be formed for the crucial forthcoming games.

@PoshboyAlan

Totally outplayed. Don’t think we even got into their penalty area in the second half. We created one chance all game. It was always going to be tough, but even so that was depressing. Posh battled gamely, but difference in quality was stark. Don’t give up though we are still in it!

@razorblue

Problems are the same every game. Loose passing, no service up front, JCH off the pace, too slow to pass and get caught in possession and we are clueless when it comes to set pieces.

@jimhicksuk

If the backroom staff believe in the players as much as they do, then clearly they have a confidence issue when crossing that white line. It’s so obvious we are scared to go forward so what is it?

@Gregsta73

People going on about Sheff United like they’re peak Barcelona. They were 14th before this game for a reason. We need to start playing to our strengths rather than thinking we can outplay these teams. We’re 27 games into the season and Fergie still doesn’t know his best team.