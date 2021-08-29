Peterborough United fans lament a cruel game, but are very positive despite West Bromwich Albion defeat, defence and goalkeeper heavily praised

Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym organising his defenders in the game against West Brom, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Posh defence and goalkeeper Christy Pym came in for plenty of praise from a proud set of supporters.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Heartbreaking defeat, good performance. MOM Pym.

Nathan Thompson sends over a cross for Posh in the game against West Brom. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Dan7Barry

Sucker punch at the death. Home performances need to be replicated in all games and we will improve on results. MOM Pym.

@AdammortonJ

After international break Posh will rise.

@mne_nikola

We can’t defend, conceding is inevitable. MOM Thompson.

@steverodz

Mugged yet again at the death. MOM Thompson.

@paul_gauntlett

Worse than Big Sam’s WBA team last year.

@Tommochats

The Championship = cruel and ruthless.

@DazMoody

Superb team effort, crosses a nemesis

MOM Thompson.

@Fig428

Football’s a cruel cruel cruel game. MOM Thompson.

@Tomo40posh

Undeserved. At least we play football. Thompson MOM.

@JessicaAC

We can perform in the Championship

MOM Ward.

@jfgpufc

Unlucky against a very sc*** team. MOM Thompson.

@roby_teed

Strong defensively, great energy, wasted transitions. MOM Kent.

@ReportPosh

Toothless with the ball, naive without it. MOM Pym

@Dines_11

Battled magnificently, but sadly in vain. MOM Thompson.

@romysdad

Football can be so cruel sometimes. MOM Frankie Kent.

@CHAMM24

It was like watching balls dry. Thompson MOM but Pym was superb too.

@PaulGC84

Heartbreaking end against surprisingly average opponents. MOM Kent.

@PoshAsh24

Very cruel and fine margins, Good to see the old lady rocking again. MOM Thompson, but tough to split the back three.

@Sweeney95Alex.

Defended well. Poor up front. Thompson MOM.

@TommyjRoberts

Proud, play like that and be fine. MOM Thompson.

@lowestoftposh

Unlucky. Anti-football wins again. MOM Pym.

@capper_mike

Gutting, but defensive display very encouraging. MOM Thompson.

@CrispLevi

Another strong home performance, disappointing result. Thompson MOM @Kyle_Irving1

Great performance with the cruelest ending. MOM Thompson.