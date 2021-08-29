Peterborough United fans lament a cruel game, but are very positive despite West Bromwich Albion defeat, defence and goalkeeper heavily praised
Peterborough United fans, unusually, were very positive about their team despite a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion yesterday (August 28).
The Posh defence and goalkeeper Christy Pym came in for plenty of praise from a proud set of supporters.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Heartbreaking defeat, good performance. MOM Pym.
@Dan7Barry
Sucker punch at the death. Home performances need to be replicated in all games and we will improve on results. MOM Pym.
@AdammortonJ
After international break Posh will rise.
@mne_nikola
We can’t defend, conceding is inevitable. MOM Thompson.
@steverodz
Mugged yet again at the death. MOM Thompson.
@paul_gauntlett
Worse than Big Sam’s WBA team last year.
@Tommochats
The Championship = cruel and ruthless.
@DazMoody
Superb team effort, crosses a nemesis
MOM Thompson.
@Fig428
Football’s a cruel cruel cruel game. MOM Thompson.
@Tomo40posh
Undeserved. At least we play football. Thompson MOM.
@JessicaAC
We can perform in the Championship
MOM Ward.
@jfgpufc
Unlucky against a very sc*** team. MOM Thompson.
@roby_teed
Strong defensively, great energy, wasted transitions. MOM Kent.
@ReportPosh
Toothless with the ball, naive without it. MOM Pym
@Dines_11
Battled magnificently, but sadly in vain. MOM Thompson.
@romysdad
Football can be so cruel sometimes. MOM Frankie Kent.
@CHAMM24
It was like watching balls dry. Thompson MOM but Pym was superb too.
@PaulGC84
Heartbreaking end against surprisingly average opponents. MOM Kent.
@PoshAsh24
Very cruel and fine margins, Good to see the old lady rocking again. MOM Thompson, but tough to split the back three.
@Sweeney95Alex.
Defended well. Poor up front. Thompson MOM.
@TommyjRoberts
Proud, play like that and be fine. MOM Thompson.
@lowestoftposh
Unlucky. Anti-football wins again. MOM Pym.
@capper_mike
Gutting, but defensive display very encouraging. MOM Thompson.
@CrispLevi
Another strong home performance, disappointing result. Thompson MOM @Kyle_Irving1
Great performance with the cruelest ending. MOM Thompson.
@andyfairch