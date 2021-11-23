Peterborough United fans could watch new signings in action at the Weston Homes Stadium

Joe Taylor

The new strikers are expected to feature in a Premier League Cup Under 23 game against Sheffield United. Corbett was signed from West Ham United and Taylor left King’s Lynn to join Posh.

The match is open to the public with season ticket holders admitted free of charge. General admission is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. The North Stand is open for the game.

Summer signings Joel Randall and Joe Tomlinson could also be involved.

The Premier League Cup is played initially in groups. Posh won at Burnley in their first game.