Ipswich Town's Wes Burns was the subject of the spit. Photo: Joe Dent.

A Peterborough United fan has been arrested after appearing to spit at an Ipswich player on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

The fan was arrested shortly after the 17th minute of the match at the Weston Homes Stadium when the visitors took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video footage appears to show a man getting upfront his seat before spitting in the direction of Wes Burns, who was celebrating putting his side 1-0 ahead.

Burns was celebrating in front of the Main Stand at the time, cupping his hands to his ears.

A Posh club statement said: “The football club can confirm that a gentleman was arrested by police following an incident after the first goal scored by Ipswich Town this afternoon.

“There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that a man had been arrested and remains in custody.

An Ipswich club spokesperson thanked Posh for their quick response.

They said: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club.