Peterborough United facing run of season-defining matches after latest miserable away day in League One

Peter Kioso scored Posh's only goal of the game against Bolton Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United slipped to their eighth defeat of the League One season in just 11 matches after another difficulty day at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Posh have never won away at Bolton in the league and have now tried ten times. Today never looked like being the day that horror run came to an end thanks to a fatal combination of a leaky defence and powderpuff attack.

Fans who made the long journey up to Bolton on a wet and windy day must have been reflecting on their choices in the early stages when so poor was the start Posh made that Bolton had both hit the post as well as opened the scoring through Mason Burstow without Posh barely having a touch of the ball. After just 20 minutes, the sinking feeling was setting in again when Burstow grabbed his second but mercifully Bolton eased off from the point and were in fact there for the taking as the game went on.

The frustration was that Bolton were not asked any serious questions about if they could hold that lead. Peter Kioso’s equaliser late in the first half did little to really swing the momentum of the game in Posh’s favour and the second half passed with little incident.

The pressure on Darren Ferguson will only now mount with his side sitting bottom of the table heading into their enforced international break next weekend. When Posh return, Posh face Burton Albion and Blackpool in two games that feel season defining even in October.

Posh made just one change to the starting line-up that lost at home to Lincoln last Saturday, bringing Ben Woods in for his first league start in place of Brandon Khela. Kyrell Lisbie and James Dornelly were rewarded for their impressive midweek performances with places on in bench; Klaidi Lolos and Gustav Lindgren dropped out of the squad.

The alarm bells were rung early on when in just the first minute, Burstow sprinted in past Tom O’Connor, turned back and played in Marcus Forss on the left of the box for the striker to crash against the post. Less than four minutes later, Burstow again showed a burst of pace the Posh defence couldn’t handle and he produced the perfect contact to meet Cyrus Christie’s cross and direct it into the corner.

The adversity encouraged Posh into the game but it was Bolton who provided a sucker punch in the 20th minute when George Nevett again left standing by Burstow’s quick feet. He chopped one way and then the other just inside the box and picked out the far corner.

When it looked like it could be a really long afternoon for Posh, the stadium and the home sides’ performance fell rather flat and Posh found a way back into the game. Archie Collins should have done better than finding the legs of Teddy Sharman-Lowe after he won the ball back in the final third and burst into the box.

The goal did came after 41 minutes though when captain Kioso made a late run into the box, perfectly timed to put Harry Leonard’s pull back into the net.

The half time break did not come at a good time for Posh and they were never able to regain that momentum in the second.

Bolton were content to keep the ball and rarely troubled Alex Bass. The closest they came was when Xavier Simons saw a shot come back off the crossbar.

Like the mood of the fans at full-time, the second half was flat. The only thing that really gave the 618 strong Posh faithful in full voice was the introduction of Joel Randall in the closing stages.

Bolton – Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Cyrus Christie (sub Eoin Toal 85 minutes), Chris Forino, George Johnston, Max Conway, Ethan Erhahon (sub Aaron Morley 77 mins), Xavier Simons , Amario Cozier-Duberry, Marcus Forss (sub Sam Dalby, 63 mins), Thierry Gale (sub Ibrahim Cissoko 64 mins), Mason Burstow (sub Joel Randall 85 mins).

Unused subs: Tyler Miller, Josh Sheehan.

Posh – Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy (sub Abraham Odoh 72 mins), Tom O'Connor, George Nevett (sub James Dornelly 87 mins), Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Ben Woods (sub Brandon Khela 83 mins), Matthew Garbett, Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Kyrell Lisbie 72 mins), Harry Leonard.

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, David Okagbue, Carl Johnston.

GOALS: Bolton – Burstow (5 mins, 21 mins)

Posh – Kioso (41 mins)

CAUTIONS: Bolton – Sharman-Lowe (dissent).

Posh – Kioso (diving), Nevett (foul), Lisbie (dissent)

REFEREE: Sebastian Stockbridge 7.

ATTENDANCE: 20,336 (618 Posh).