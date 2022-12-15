News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United need to beat Shrewsbury Town this weekend to end their run of defeats and get back on track.

Peterborough United expected to be in fight with Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers for last play-off place - plus where Plymouth Argyle, Derby County, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday will finish

It’s been a real up and down first half of the season for play-off chasing Posh.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Ten wins and ten defeats has left United clinging on to the last play-off place despite four defeats in a row.

Posh will be aiming to get back on track when they host Shrewsbury Town this weekend before the face struggling Charlton.

So how likely are Posh to get a play-off place this season? Here, the supercomputer gives its verdict.

1. Ipswich Town - 90pts (+36)

Promotion chances: 68% Play-off chances: 35% Win the league: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 89pts (+38)

Promotion chances: 67% Play-off chances: 37% Win the league: 30%

Photo: Getty Images

3. Plymouth Argyle - 85pts (+25)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 52% Win the league: 16%

Photo: Bryn Lennon

4. Barnsley - 80pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 33% Play-off chances: 52% Win the league: 7%

Photo: Tony Marshall

