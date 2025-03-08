Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles

It was a bad Saturday for the teams in the bottom four of League One.

Only Crawley picked up a point courtesy of a late equaliser at home to Reading, while all the teams just outside the relegation zone avoided defeat.

Posh actually dropped two places to 19th despite a creditable draw at home to second-placed Wycombe Wanderers as wins for Northampton Town (2-1 at out-of-form Orient) and Exeter (2-0 at home to rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town) took them above Darren Ferguson’s side.

But Posh did extend the gap to the bottom four to six points as Burton Albion went down 2-1 at home to in-form Bolton Wanderers. Burton have also played a game more than Posh. Cambridge United lost 1-0 at Wigan to drop down to 23rd and are now 10 points from safety. Cambridge are at Blackpool on Tuesday before they host Posh next Saturday (March 15).

Bristol Rovers are 20th and now just behind Posh on goal difference after a 1-0 win over fading Huddersfield Town. Rovers can go above Posh if they pick up a point at home to Bolton on Tuesday. Exeter are also in action again at home to Mansfield and Crawley entertain Charlton.

BOTTOM PLACES

Wigan P35 GD -2 43pts

Mansfield P35 GD -7 41pts

North’mpton P36 Gd-17 41pts

Exeter P34 GD -13 40pts

POSH P35 GD -8 39pts

Bristol R P35 GD-17 39pts

Burton P36 GD17 33pts

Crawley P35 GD-27 30pts

Cambridge P35 GD-24 29pts

Shrewsbury P36 GD-26 28pts