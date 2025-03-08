Peterborough United drop two places, but extend gap to relegation zone after a bad day for the bottom four
Only Crawley picked up a point courtesy of a late equaliser at home to Reading, while all the teams just outside the relegation zone avoided defeat.
Posh actually dropped two places to 19th despite a creditable draw at home to second-placed Wycombe Wanderers as wins for Northampton Town (2-1 at out-of-form Orient) and Exeter (2-0 at home to rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town) took them above Darren Ferguson’s side.
But Posh did extend the gap to the bottom four to six points as Burton Albion went down 2-1 at home to in-form Bolton Wanderers. Burton have also played a game more than Posh. Cambridge United lost 1-0 at Wigan to drop down to 23rd and are now 10 points from safety. Cambridge are at Blackpool on Tuesday before they host Posh next Saturday (March 15).
Bristol Rovers are 20th and now just behind Posh on goal difference after a 1-0 win over fading Huddersfield Town. Rovers can go above Posh if they pick up a point at home to Bolton on Tuesday. Exeter are also in action again at home to Mansfield and Crawley entertain Charlton.
BOTTOM PLACES
Wigan P35 GD -2 43pts
Mansfield P35 GD -7 41pts
North’mpton P36 Gd-17 41pts
Exeter P34 GD -13 40pts
POSH P35 GD -8 39pts
Bristol R P35 GD-17 39pts
Burton P36 GD17 33pts
Crawley P35 GD-27 30pts
Cambridge P35 GD-24 29pts
Shrewsbury P36 GD-26 28pts
