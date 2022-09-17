Peterborough United drop Jack Marriott for Bolton Wanderers test

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United arrives at the University of Bolton Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Grant McCann’s selection would be considered brave or foolhardy depending on the result.

Out went big-name striker Jack Marriott to be replaced by teenager Ricky-Jade Jones and also benched after the Fleetwood frustration were Frankie Kent, Hector Kyprianou and Joe Ward, although the latter was carrying a knock.

Josh Knight, Ben Thompson and Jeando Fuchs were the men to be called up alongside Jones in a 4-3-3 formation which had Nathan Thompson and Harrison Burrows as full-backs.

Posh defender Nathan Thompson arrives at Bolton.

It looked to be a tough task against in-form opponents. Few were predicting Posh would win for the first time in a Football League game at Bolton and gain ground on the top four, who were playing each other today.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones Jonson Clarke-Harris. Substitutes: Will Blackmore, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Frankie Kent, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward.

Bolton: James Trafford, Gethin Jones, MJ Williams, Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Jack Iredale, Conor Bradley, Kyle Dempsey, Elias Kachunga, George Thomason, Dion Charles. Substitutes: Kieran Sadlier, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Amadou Bakayoko, Will Aimson, Aaron Morley, Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee.

Goals: Posh –

Bolton –

Cautions: Posh – Fuchs (foul).

Bolton – Iredale (foul).

Referee: Carl Brook