Peterborough United drop Jack Marriott for Bolton Wanderers test
Peterborough United have dropped Jack Marriott to the substitutes’ bench for today’s League One fixture at Bolton Wanderers.
Grant McCann’s selection would be considered brave or foolhardy depending on the result.
Out went big-name striker Jack Marriott to be replaced by teenager Ricky-Jade Jones and also benched after the Fleetwood frustration were Frankie Kent, Hector Kyprianou and Joe Ward, although the latter was carrying a knock.
Josh Knight, Ben Thompson and Jeando Fuchs were the men to be called up alongside Jones in a 4-3-3 formation which had Nathan Thompson and Harrison Burrows as full-backs.
It looked to be a tough task against in-form opponents. Few were predicting Posh would win for the first time in a Football League game at Bolton and gain ground on the top four, who were playing each other today.
Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones Jonson Clarke-Harris. Substitutes: Will Blackmore, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Frankie Kent, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward.
Bolton: James Trafford, Gethin Jones, MJ Williams, Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Jack Iredale, Conor Bradley, Kyle Dempsey, Elias Kachunga, George Thomason, Dion Charles. Substitutes: Kieran Sadlier, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Amadou Bakayoko, Will Aimson, Aaron Morley, Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee.
Cautions: Posh – Fuchs (foul).
Bolton – Iredale (foul).
