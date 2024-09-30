Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United Director of Football Barry Fry has launched an attack on Premier League clubs, claiming they don’t give a s*** about the EFL after failing to agree a funding deal.

Fry has been left furious after clubs in England’s top division failed to agree on a new deal to support the 72 clubs who play in the Football League system earlier this year.

Despite assuring clubs that “many months of positive talks” had taken place among Premier League clubs, news of a failure to agree a deal was reported in March and there remains no movement.

The deal being discussed is believed to be worth an estimated £900m to EFL clubs over a six-year period.

Barry Fry has expressed his fears about the future of the English football pyramid. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Premier League has been pressured into discussing a new, fairer deal to share out it’s wealth in the wake of the collapse of Bury, financial troubles at EFL clubs such as Macclesfield, Derby, Reading and Wigan, the impact of the pandemic and the fallout of the European Super League.

The government has also criticised the Premier League for not fairly distributing its riches- pointing out a £4bn turnover gap between Premier League and Championship clubs.

A “fairer deal” is among a number of things expected to be imposed on Premier League clubs by an independent regulator if plans for such a body come to fruition.

Fry has been left frustrated by the failure of clubs to agree a deal on their own terms.

He told The Sun: “I am frightened to death about the future of EFL clubs.

“I’m a lover of football and unless Financial Fair Play gets sorted out, clubs are going to go under in the lower leagues.

“Premier League clubs don’t give a s**t about anybody but themselves — they forget where they’ve come from half of them.”

Among the reasons for the impasse is believed to be a reluctance for some clubs to support “rivals” in the Championship looking to take their place.

While the ongoing Manchester City legal action is also believed to be delaying things with clubs fearing Premier League rules on spending could be deemed lawful and therefore they would rather retain their funds to keep pace with the likes of City.

Fry added: “We have, going through the EFL right down the pyramid, the best system in the world, and it’s going to be destroyed by the Premier League.

“We do not have a distribution which is fair or getting the Government to put a regulator in there to determine what they do.

“I feel that there is no way the Premier League will allow the Government to dictate to them and they are leaving it as late as possible to come up with a deal.

“But it doesn’t help the clubs in the EFL, who are under enormous pressure, as this is the worst window ever in dealing with transfers for the lower leagues.

“Look at the money being spent? F*** all! It’s frightening and we needed it sorted out, like yesterday!

“It’s like a pack of cards. Once one or two clubs go to the wall, a load of them will fold.

“We have the greatest pyramid system, ever, ever in the whole world, and we should be bending over backwards to keep it and help every club up and down the country.

“That’s because every club is so, so important to their community and they should be treasured.”