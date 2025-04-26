Malik Mothersille in action for Posh v Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.Malik Mothersille in action for Posh v Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United didn't take enough care and attention in front of goal in their final home game

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 17:57 BST
Peterborough United's players ended their 2024-25 season at the Weston Homes Stadium on a satisfactory note.

With a bit more care and attention in front of goal Posh could have done better than a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, but then they could also have lost as the visitors had decent chances as well.

Posh defended with great spirit though to claim a point.

RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Stood up strong to make two good early saves a big one late on. Kicked the ball pretty well - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Plays with good commitment. Didn't win all his challenges and tackles, but broke forward in support of others when possible - 6.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back looked a bit leggy. His passing wasn't as crisp as usual - 6. Photo: Richard Pelham

4. Posh v Charlton Athletic

The captain for the day must have blocked a double figure number of shots. Another strong display from the centre-back - 8. Photo: SAM HUGHES

