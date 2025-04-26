With a bit more care and attention in front of goal Posh could have done better than a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, but then they could also have lost as the visitors had decent chances as well.
Posh defended with great spirit though to claim a point.
RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
Stood up strong to make two good early saves a big one late on. Kicked the ball pretty well - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Plays with good commitment. Didn't win all his challenges and tackles, but broke forward in support of others when possible - 6.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back looked a bit leggy. His passing wasn't as crisp as usual - 6. Photo: Richard Pelham
4. Posh v Charlton Athletic
The captain for the day must have blocked a double figure number of shots. Another strong display from the centre-back - 8. Photo: SAM HUGHES
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.