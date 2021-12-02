Peterborough United did enquire about Dwight Gayle, but here’s why is more likely to return to West Brom than London Road

Dwight Gayle celebrates a goal for Posh against Middlesbrough in 2012.

Reports emerged today (December 2) of Newcastle United’s willingness to let Gayle join a Championship club on loan.

The 32 year-old was an instant hit when joining Posh from Dagenham & Redbridge for a reported £500k in 2012. He scored 13 goals in 28 Championship starts to earn a £6 million move to Crystal Palace at the end of a nine-month stay at London Road.

Gayle moved to Newcastle for £10 million in 2016, but is now surplus to requirements under new owners and a new manager in Eddie Howe.

Fry admits he spoke to Newcastle about Gayle earlier this season, but he expects the striker to move to Championship promotion contenders West Brom. Gayle scored 23 Championship goals for the Baggies in their promotion season of 2018-19.

Fry said: “I did speak to Steve Bruce aboutd Dwight when he was Newcastle manager earlier this season, but at point they had so many injuries there was no chance he would be allowed to leave.

“It looks like he will leave now, but it won’t be to return to us. There’s no chance of that. It’s a lovely thought, but he’s on upwards of £50k a week and we couldn’t afford to pay him £5k. West Brom are keen on Dwight and I would expect that’s where he will end up if they can agree a deal on his wages.

“Anyway why would Dwight come back to join us in a relegation fight when he can join West Brom’s promotion push? West Brom are crying out for a goalscorer and the fans love him from his previous spell with them.”