Peterborough United determined to give fans some hope, injury update and another club interested in Conn-Clarke is named

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits his team need to give the club’s fans some hope when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are rooted to the bottom of League One after a dismal return of 1 point from 7 games, but Ferguson saw enough in last Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Huddersfield Town to make him things convincing wins will soon be arriving.

Posh welcome international call-ups centre-back David Okagbue and Vicente Reyes back to the matchday squad tomorrow, but wingers Abraham Odoh and Declan Frith are not available because of injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer window recruit, midfielder Ben Woods, is now back in training, and it’s hoped he will be available for the League One game at Plymouth Argyle on September 20. Abraham Odoh has that match as his return target also.

Ferguson said: “It’s an obvious thing to say, but we really do need to start winning games now and we will if we maintain the performance levels we showed at Huddersfield, while also adding the bits we have been missing.

"We’ve been working on doing better in the final third and becoming more ruthless and I have a group of more experienced players who absorb information very quickly now. We had 2 days training together before the Huddersfield game, but we’ve had a full week now which should make a big difference.

"When it all comes together we will be winning games convincingly and it’s important we do that and give our fans some hope. I am aware of how tough it has been for them, not just this season, but at the back end of last season as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday we will see a different Wycombe to the one we have been used to seeing in League One, certainly when they are in possession, and we have to be wary of that.”

Ferguson remains keen to offload his transfer-listed players. He said National League big hitters Carlisle United and York are both interested in forward Chris Conn-Clarke.