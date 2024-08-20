League Two side Swindon have confirmed their interest in transfer-listed Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

Robins boss Mark Kennedy said: “We would love to have him. We would like to bring him in if we could, I don’t see the point in hiding that.

“I would imagine that we are one of a load of people looking at him as he has a great goalscoring record and people have paid a lot of money for him.

“I am not sure what has gone on there, it is none of my business, and like all good strikers, if someone like him is available then we are 100 per cent in for him. He is somebody that we really like.”