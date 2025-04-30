Sam Hughes in action for Posh at Mansfield, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaSam Hughes in action for Posh at Mansfield, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Peterborough United delivered a dreadful display at Mansfield Town

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 00:13 BST
Peterborough United's players delivered a dreadful display in defeat at Mansfield Town.

How on earth they only lost 4-2 at the One Call Stadium is a complete mystery as they were overpowered by ‘The Stags’ for the second time this season.

The additional low ratings have been brought back for the night, and not for the first time this season. It was quite frankly, an appalling performance.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor, 3 Dreadful, Total stinker

The goalkeeper was beaten by some decent finishes. Made a couple of decent saves and blocks. Not so comfortable with the ball at his feet in this game - 6.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Weak, slow and substituted - 3.

2. James Dornelly

Error strewn and a lack of fight - 3.

3. TAYO EDUN

Even Mr Reliable was out of sorts - 4.

4. SAM HUGHES

