How on earth they only lost 4-2 at the One Call Stadium is a complete mystery as they were overpowered by ‘The Stags’ for the second time this season.
The additional low ratings have been brought back for the night, and not for the first time this season. It was quite frankly, an appalling performance.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor, 3 Dreadful, Total stinker
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.