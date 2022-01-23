Peterborough United defender won’t remember his milestone match with any fondess after three goals were shipped the final stages to complete yet another away defeat

Frankie Kent at the end of the game at West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kent defended manfully on his first appearance since the 4-0 drubbing at Blackburn Rovers on November 24, but the promotion-chasing home side scored three times in the final 11 minutes to secure a 3-0 win at the Hawthorns.

Rewmarkably, despite a dismal points haul of 19 points in 25 matches, Posh are still just three points from safety ahead of a trip to Birmingham City on Tuesday (January 25, 7.45pm). The bottom five in the Championship all lost yesterday,

“It was a horrible feeling,” Kent said. “It is hard to put it into words. It is easy to say we defended well for 80 minutes, but at the end of the day, the game is 90 minutes and we were bitterly disappointed with how things =panned out.

“In the first half, and throughout the second half, I just felt the fortune might go our wa. They had a few chances, but we conceded from a set-piece and, although it hit one of their players before going in, we had to defend it better.

“At 1-0, we are still in the game. You know the pressure might increase on them because they are at home, but the second goal kills the game. It is easy for me to come out here and say ‘we go again’ and ‘we will go to the next game and try and get the three points’, but it has to change. We all know that in the dressing room. We will do our best to get out of this, that is all we can do.