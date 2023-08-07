The pair- who both arrived from Huddersfield in the summer- helped Posh to a clean sheet and a 1-0 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks as well to an Ephron Mason-Clark header.

The clean sheet was Bilokapic’s first in senior football at the 11th attempt.

Crichlow played a key role in preserving the clean sheet throughout the match but particularly in the 81st minute when he threw himself in front as a goalbound Andy Carroll shot.

Romoney Crichlow celebrated with Harrison Burrows at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

After the win, Crihclow- who lined up alongside Ronnie Edwards at centre back- said: “The key when we came here was to get a clean sheet. We knew it was going to be a physical battle and to come away with the clean sheet and the points was a positive.

“We knew, as a back five, it was going to be a hard battle but that if we stuck together and worked as a unit we’d be able to deal with them and we did.

“Credit to Nic, he saved us a lot in that first half; we didn’t start the game at the right tempo or intensity and made a few careless mistakes on the ball.

“Nic coming out to claim crosses like he did allowed us to play a lot higher up the pitch and squeeze as a unit, knowing he’s behind us is always a bonus. He allows us to play on the front foot and he’s a great keeper.

“We managed to get in at half time ahead knowing we’d not played our best football. We knew we needed to step it up and get back to playing how we know we can play.