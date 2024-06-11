Peterborough United defender confirms his departure from the Weston Homes Stadium
The 26 year-old posted a message to the club’s fans and officials on social media on Tuesday morning. Knight didn’t say where he was going, but he is expected to join German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 as a free agent when his Posh contract expires at the end of June.
Knight said: “‘After three wonderful years at Peterborough United my time at the club has come to an end. I would like to thank the manager, the coaches and my teammates for helping me become the player I am today.
"Posh fans you’ve stuck by me through the good times and the bad. We’ve made a lot of great memories together from scoring my first senior goal against Sunderland, the big local derby win at home, and most importantly, making a childhood dream come true by winning at Wembley.
"It’s been an honour Posh. I wish you all the best for the future.”
Knight made 169 appearances for Posh, scoring 11 goals. Posh tried to convince the centre-back to stay by making two strong contract offers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.