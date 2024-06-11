Josh Knight celebrates his goal at Burton last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Defender Josh Knight has confirmed his departure from Peterborough United.

The 26 year-old posted a message to the club’s fans and officials on social media on Tuesday morning. Knight didn’t say where he was going, but he is expected to join German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 as a free agent when his Posh contract expires at the end of June.

Knight said: “‘After three wonderful years at Peterborough United my time at the club has come to an end. I would like to thank the manager, the coaches and my teammates for helping me become the player I am today.

"Posh fans you’ve stuck by me through the good times and the bad. We’ve made a lot of great memories together from scoring my first senior goal against Sunderland, the big local derby win at home, and most importantly, making a childhood dream come true by winning at Wembley.

"It’s been an honour Posh. I wish you all the best for the future.”