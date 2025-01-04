For a change Posh were better at the back than they were going forward as manager Darren Ferguson struggles to find a match-winning formula.
The new ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful, 3 - An absolute stinker, 2 – Even worse than a 3.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The 'keeper had a quieter afternoon than expected. Played a big part in defusing the Wrexham set-pieces. Beaten by a fine header after hardly having to make a save - 6.5. Photo: s
2. OSCAR WALLIN
Must have been his best defensive display of the season. Very safe in the air and on the deck. Didn't get to push forward as often as he would like, but encouraging - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JADEL KATONGO
Played on the left of three centre-backs and did well. Just the odd time when he looked uncomfortable playing on his weaker left foot. Kept possession comfortably - 7. Photo: Pete Norton
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
A good effort from the big man. No problems with Mullin and Palmer and battled well when better players came off the bench. Won his headers, tackled soundly and decent on the ball - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
