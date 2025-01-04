Archie Collins in action for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comArchie Collins in action for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Archie Collins in action for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United defended well, but they still couldn't grind out a positive result at Wrexham

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Dec 2024, 21:36 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 17:38 GMT
Peterborough United competed well against promotion-chasing Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, but were beaten by an 87th minute goal.

For a change Posh were better at the back than they were going forward as manager Darren Ferguson struggles to find a match-winning formula.

The new ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful, 3 - An absolute stinker, 2 – Even worse than a 3.

The 'keeper had a quieter afternoon than expected. Played a big part in defusing the Wrexham set-pieces. Beaten by a fine header after hardly having to make a save - 6.5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The 'keeper had a quieter afternoon than expected. Played a big part in defusing the Wrexham set-pieces. Beaten by a fine header after hardly having to make a save - 6.5. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Must have been his best defensive display of the season. Very safe in the air and on the deck. Didn't get to push forward as often as he would like, but encouraging - 7.5.

2. OSCAR WALLIN

Must have been his best defensive display of the season. Very safe in the air and on the deck. Didn't get to push forward as often as he would like, but encouraging - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Played on the left of three centre-backs and did well. Just the odd time when he looked uncomfortable playing on his weaker left foot. Kept possession comfortably - 7.

3. JADEL KATONGO

Played on the left of three centre-backs and did well. Just the odd time when he looked uncomfortable playing on his weaker left foot. Kept possession comfortably - 7. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
A good effort from the big man. No problems with Mullin and Palmer and battled well when better players came off the bench. Won his headers, tackled soundly and decent on the ball - 8.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

A good effort from the big man. No problems with Mullin and Palmer and battled well when better players came off the bench. Won his headers, tackled soundly and decent on the ball - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamDarren Ferguson
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice