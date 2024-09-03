Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transfer-listed Peterborough United players David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow will be offered the chance to go out on loan to National League clubs.

There were no takers for the pair in the summer transfer window for EFL clubs, but National League clubs are still able to sign players.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson did not rule out using the versatile Ajiboye in League One games, but Crichlow now has several central defenders ahead of him in the Posh pecking order.

"Their situations are very different,” Ferguson said. “David can play on either wing or as a full-back or wing-back so he would get more opportunities to be involved, but Romoney is an out and out central defender. I need to have conversations with them both to see if they want to go out on loan to the National League or sit here with us until January. I will make make any decisions on them based on those conversations.”

Ajiboye has started just 14 Football league matches for Posh in two seasons after his move to London Road from Sutton United. Crichlow started just eight League One games in his sole season at Posh after moving down from Huddersfield Town last summer.