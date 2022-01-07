Peterborough United could face local rivals or a trip to Elland Road in the FA Youth Cup

Peterborough United could face in local rivals Cambridge United or Premier League Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:55 pm
Kellan Hickinson in action for Posh in their FA Youth Cup win at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com.

Posh are due to host Nottingham Forest, probably in the middle of January, in a fourth round tie. Posh have been draw away in the fifth round.

Posh won 1-0 at Derby County in the third round with Kellan Hickinson scoring the only goal of the game.

