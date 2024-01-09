Peterborough United could come face-to-face with a former striker
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh January transfer window
Posh could face a former striker soon
According to Football Insider, Posh could soon be face to face with a former striker. They report Joe Taylor is set to join Lincoln City on loan from Luton despite interest from Bolton Wanderers. Posh visit Lincoln on January 27.
Latest League One info
Port Vale and Exeter are reportedly both keen on Bradford City striker Jake Young who has just finished a loan spell at Swindon Town which yielded 16 goals.
Oxford goalie move
Oxford reportedly want Chelsea goalkeeper on loan to replace James Beadle who moved on loan to Sheffield Wednesday earlier on Monday.
Cumming played 46 League One games on loan at relegated MK Dons last season.
Reports suggest Barnsley, Bolton are interested in Blackburn striker Niall Ennis. Bolton have also been linked with former Fulham and Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah.
All quiet on the JCH front
Charlton boss Michael Appleton was asked about signing JCH after a 3-3 draw at Port Vale on Saturday: He said: "I’ll pick up that conversation with Andy [Scott], Jim [Rodwell] and Simon [Lenagan] over the next 24 hours and hopefully we’ll have more information for you.”
Alfie May could return to face Posh on Saturday after missing the last two games with a back injury. May is League One's joint top scorer with 15 goals.
Liverpool man coming to League One?
Blackpool and Leyton Orient are keen on Liverpool forward Harvey Blair according to the Daily Mail. Reading have also been showing an interest in Blair.
Derby County have been linked with a move for powerful Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.
More Oxford woe
Oxford have now on lost on-loan Everton winger Stanley Mills to injury for the rest of the season. He was stretchered off during a 6-2 FA Cup defeat at Coventry City on Saturday.
Ex-Posh man joins Seasiders
League One play-off contenders Blackpool have signed left-back Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
Coulson (25) spent a disappointing spell on loan at Posh from Boro in the second-half of the 2021-22 season when he started just five matches and was sent off in one of them.
Latest rumours
Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi was seen watching Shrewsbury v Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday, according to the Shropshire Star.
Charlton, who host Posh on Saturday, are likely to be without Manchester City loanee Lewis Fiorini. He only signed for the Londoners at the end of last week, but he is apparently carrying an injury.
Blow for promotion contenders
Oxford will lose England Under 20 goalkeeper James Beadle who is now set to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Brighton. Beadle was outstanding for Oxford at Posh in December.
Stevenage are set to sign experienced goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on loan from MK Dons after he snubbed a move to Carlisle.
JCH update expected
Jonson Clarke-Harris watched Posh lose 3-0 to Leeds United yesterday. He has a calf strain. There could be an update on his future later today after Posh agreed a fee with Charlton for the 29 year-old.