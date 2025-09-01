Peterborough United confirm capture of young Chelsea striker

New Posh signing Jimmy Jay Morgan. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have signed teenage Chelsea striker Jimmy Jay Morgan on a season-long loan.

The 19 year-old is highly-rated within the Chelsea youth team set up. This will be the second loan spell of his young career. Morgan was on loan at League Two Gillingham last season, scoring twice in 16 appearances (10 starts). He also scored an EFL Trophy goal for Chelsea Under 21s and is expected to go straight into the Posh squad for Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy tie against Leyton Orient at London Road (7pm kick off).

Morgan, who was a youngster at Southampton before moving to Chelsea, said: "I am really excited to get started. At this stage in my career, it is really important to find the right club that suits the way that I play and after speaking to the gaffer and listening to his plans, I am really looking forward to getting started.

"I want to obviously come here and score goals, but I will always give my all. I am a passionate player. I have had a really good footballing education at both Chelsea and Southampton and I feel this is the right time to step into League One and hopefully show what I can do."

Jimmy Jay Morgan (right) in action for Gillingham last season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “Jimmy is a very good young striker and I am delighted to get him. He moved from Southampton to Chelsea and has been out on loan to Gillingham, which he needed to experience that rougher part of the game, but we know what we are getting.

"He is a good finisher and aggressive with his press, a really nice lad too and he will be a really good addition. He trained today (Monday) and trained very well."

Morgan has represented England at Under 16, 17 and 18 level, scoring six goals in eight appearances at the Under 17 level. He will wear the number 24 shirt.

Posh have also been linked with a million-pound move for Blackburn Rovers forward Harry Leonard with Brad Ihionvien expected to leave London Road, possibly to League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town.