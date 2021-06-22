Peterborough United confirm back-to-back friendlies against Oxford United

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action against Oxford United - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP.

The games will be behind closed doors but the two clubs are working on a streaming service to allow fans to watch the matches.

The matches will take place just one day before a Posh XI travel to face Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding.

Posh were victorious twice against the beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, and drew their third meeting, at the Kassam Stadium in March, 0-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh’s pre-season schedule now looks like this: