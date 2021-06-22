Peterborough United confirm back-to-back friendlies against Oxford United
Posh will play two friendlies against Oxford on July 27, kicking off at 5.45pm and 8pm.
The games will be behind closed doors but the two clubs are working on a streaming service to allow fans to watch the matches.
The matches will take place just one day before a Posh XI travel to face Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding.
Posh were victorious twice against the beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, and drew their third meeting, at the Kassam Stadium in March, 0-0.
Posh’s pre-season schedule now looks like this:
Bedford (July 10), Gillingham (July 20),Oxford x2 (July 28) Spalding (July 28) Portsmouth (July 31), Swindon (July 31) and King’s Lynn (August 3).