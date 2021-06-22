Peterborough United confirm back-to-back friendlies against Oxford United

Posh will play two friendlies against Oxford on July 27, kicking off at 5.45pm and 8pm.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:30 am
Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action against Oxford United - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP.

The games will be behind closed doors but the two clubs are working on a streaming service to allow fans to watch the matches.

The matches will take place just one day before a Posh XI travel to face Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding.

Posh were victorious twice against the beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, and drew their third meeting, at the Kassam Stadium in March, 0-0.

Posh’s pre-season schedule now looks like this:

Bedford (July 10), Gillingham (July 20),Oxford x2 (July 28) Spalding (July 28) Portsmouth (July 31), Swindon (July 31) and King’s Lynn (August 3).

