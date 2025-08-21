Peterborough United confident they are buidling a squad capable of standing up to the League One bullies

Brandon Khela in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United are building a squad capable of standing up to the League One bullies.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the club strengthening policy on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. Recent signings Tom Lees, Matt Garbett, Brandon Khela, Klaidi Lolos and Ben Woods are all in excess of six foot, while new wingers Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith are beefier specimen than Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh.

Posh have again been fielding one of the youngest sides in the competition, but MacAnthony won’t let that be an excuse if results continue to disappoint. Posh have lost their opening four League One matches, although the chairman insists his team are not as bad as some fans and media men have been pointing out.

He believes Posh, who are bottom, will fly up the League One table once they have recorded their first win. They can expect a physical test from in-form Bradford City in a League One match at London Road on Saturday (3pm).

"I sometimes feel I my losing my mind as I don’t feel we are as awful as some have been making out,” MacAnthony insisted. “We were good at Wigan with 70% possession, but as well as we play we are not creating enough chances and we are not defending well enough.

"For 40 minutes against Barnsley we were very good, but conded a bad goal. I wish sometimes our players would indulge in the dark arts and consider fouling opponents if they threaten.

"Teams probably look at us and believe we can be bullied. We need to change that perception and we have signed some big men. We don’t want to get away from our style and become the land of the giants, but we do need to become more physical. When we wake up to the bullies and come out of this trough we will in a lot of games in a row. You might think I’m insane, but I smell us going, bang, bang, bang when we win a game.

"We are building and we will have a good season. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.

“No team should be losing their first five matches and our run has gone on too long. We’ve scored one penalty in four games and that’s nowhere near good enough.

“We are a young team, but we can’t use that as an excuse because we took a really young team into the play-offs not so long ago. The fans might not believe it, but we are one win away from something special happening. The proof will be be in the pudding I guess.”