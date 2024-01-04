Peterborough United complete their first January transfer window signing and a crazy RJJ rumour
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club
Posh January transfer window
Crazy RJJ rumour
It's a surprise it's taken four days of transfer window stories to find the first mind-boggler involving Posh. Social media, particularly X, is full of random accounts who churn out rumours as fact, like the one below.
'Brighton and Hove Albion have turned their attention to Peterborough starlet Ricky-Jade Jones who they believe has the potential to be a Premier League star. Peterborough United want £15M with at least half of that upfront. Clubs will negotiate'
Posh have adopted a policy of not commenting on every piece of speculation. It would take up too much time.
JCH Gills update
Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence insists he has no knowledge of a bid for Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Barry Fry said yesterday the Gills had made an enquiry which could of course have come from the League Two club's director of football Kenny Jackett or head of recruitment Andy Hessenthaler. Clemence said on the Clarke-Harris link: "I am not going to comment on other people’s players but that is news to me."
A surprise Posh signing!
Posh have made a surprise January transfer window signing. Experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer (31) has signed a short-term contract to cover the injury absence of first choice 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Steer was released by Aston Villa after 10 years at the club last summer and has been without a club ever since. His last competitive action was an FA Cup tie against Chelsea (a 2-3 defeat) when he was on loan at Luton Town in March, 2022. Steer is expected to act as back-up to Fynn Talley while Bilokapic is on the sidelines. Teenager Jake West was the substitute goalkeeper for Posh at Derby County on New Year's Day.
Strugglers make 3 signings and Joe Ward news
Crystal Palace Academy defender Seán Grehan has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season. The Cumbrians have also signed midfielder Harrison Neal from Sheffield United and completed the signing of Harrogate Town forward Luke Armstrong, both for undisclosed fees.
Bristol Rovers and Charlton are reportedly interested in out of favour Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty.
Posh promotion rivals Derby County have lost full-back Ryan Nyambe for at least a month as he is part of the Namibia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Rams will now want former Posh man Joe Ward to step up. He's had a disappointing time since leaving Posh for Derby last summer. The 28 year-old has started just six League One games for the club
Midfielder will not return
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has refuted suggestions from the Sunday Mirror that Posh are looking into signing West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who is set to be allowed to leave by the Premier League club.
MacAnthony said: "We have no interest nor have we even enquired as not in market for the position he plays in"
A move for the 23-year-old midfielder always looked unlikely considering Posh had him on loan for the first half of their Championship campaign in 2021.
He started four games and played a further eight off the bench, making little impact.
Completed deal and managerial surprise
Fleetwood have signed winger Ronan Coughlan from Irish side Waterford.
In other news there's been an attempt to link former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth with the manager's post at Chelsea Women,
Early Thursday news
Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, according to reports and they are close to signing a new striker, which could well be former Posh ace Jack Marriott who is keen to move from Fleetwood to a club closer to his Northampton roots. Loan forward Sonny Perkins has returned to Leeds United.
Stevenage trio Charlie McNeill, Krisztián Hegyi and Harrison Neal have all returned to their parent clubs following mutual terminations of their loans…
McNeill heads back to Manchester United, Hegyi returns to West Ham United and Neal returns to Sheffield United.
Big Posh updates and a League One signing
Director of football Barry Fry has confirmed to the PT that Posh have rejected three bids from Crystal Palace for England Under 20 skipper Ronnie Edwards. Palace director of football Dougie Freedman has been doing the bidding, but the clubs are some way apart on the fee, the payment schedule, the sell on percentage and the add ons! Other top flight clubs have have shown an interest in Edwards, but they have been talking 'Mickey Mouse' numbers according to Fry who will also try and insert an immediate loan-back clause inti any deal.
Fry also disclosed Gillingham rather than Wrexham are the League Two club to have enquired about Jonson Clarke-Harris. The Gills are the lowest scorers in League Two with just 21 goals in 25 games.
Meanwhile Exeter City have become the second League One club to make a January transfer window signing. They've taken Fulham forward Luke Harris (21) on loan until the end of the season.
Millers boss on Kioso
Rotherham manager Leam Richardson spoke about the return of Peter Kioso to his club at a press conference today. Richardson told the Rotherham Advertiser: 'It's a fresh start for anyone when a new manager comes in. I've followed Peter's career for some time and have competed against him. He has qualities as a professional and as a person. He's an individual who will enhance our group. I had many conversations with him while he was at Peterborough."
Unlikely Posh link
Posh have been linked with former Chelsea right-back Todd Kane who has been playing his football most recently in Gibraltar. Kane is 30 so an unlikely replacement for Peter Kioso at Posh.