Director of football Barry Fry has confirmed to the PT that Posh have rejected three bids from Crystal Palace for England Under 20 skipper Ronnie Edwards. Palace director of football Dougie Freedman has been doing the bidding, but the clubs are some way apart on the fee, the payment schedule, the sell on percentage and the add ons! Other top flight clubs have have shown an interest in Edwards, but they have been talking 'Mickey Mouse' numbers according to Fry who will also try and insert an immediate loan-back clause inti any deal.