Peterborough United coach has left the club
Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard has left Peterborough United after just 12 months at the club.
Personal/family reasons have led to an immediate departure. Gerrard joined Posh in July 2024.
Personal/family reasons have led to an immediate departure. Gerrard joined Posh in July 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.