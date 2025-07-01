Peterborough United coach has left the club

By Alan Swann
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
Paul Gerrard. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Paul Gerrard. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard has left Peterborough United after just 12 months at the club.

Personal/family reasons have led to an immediate departure. Gerrard joined Posh in July 2024.

