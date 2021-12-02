Peterborough United chief prepared to wield the axe as three January arrivals are lined up, but the players he ‘loves’ can still save themselves

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (right).

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on today’s (December 2) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that he’s prepared to be a ‘ruthless b******’ in the January transfer window.

But he’s hoping to avoid a mass cull of players he ‘loves’ after three strong seasons ended in promotion from League One.

The club’s current precarious position four points from safety in the Championship has prompted the possibility of some drastic action.

MacAnthony disclosed he expects to buy one player for a problem position early in January and two loan arrivals from Premier League clubs in other positions are also expected. Other arrivals could be down to the current under-achieving squad’s form in December, starting with a tough away trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 4, 3pm).

“I really hope the players show me I don’t need to recruit in January,” MacAnthony stated. “But I might have to be a ruthless ‘b******’ and have some conversations I don’t really want to have because I love these players. I think the manager has had some honest conversations already.

“It will be interesting to see which players step up and which players go under. We have honest players at the club who don’t hide and cheat.

“If the step up to the Championship is too much for some then that’s fine. It happens and if we decide to move players on there wil be takers for them as League One clubs will note they became promotion winners after three strong seasons.

“I will be buying one player for a certain position and two others could be coming in on loan from Premier League clubs for positions in which we’ve struggled. I don’t like loans, but I have to do what’s necessary. If they play well and a miracle happens and we can sign them permanently we will.

“We can’t wait until the end of January either. We will have to do the deals early.”

Posh handed extended deals to many players who helped win promotion last season.