Peterborough United chairman would love to stage a Jordan Gill world title fight at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony would love to host a Jordan Gill world title fight at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Jordan Gill celebrates his big fight win. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.Jordan Gill celebrates his big fight win. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Gill, a Posh fan who hails from Chatteris, broke back into the boxing big time with a stunning seven-round stoppage win over highly-rated Irishman Michael Conlan in Belfast on Saturday night.

Gill immediately declared he wants a shot at a featherweight world title and Posh fans were quick to suggest his favourite club’s stadium as a venue.

And MacAnthony agreed. He said, on his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “Absolutely I’d love to put a world title fight for Jordan on at Posh. I'd put it on in a heartbeat.

"Jordan is dynamite. He draws people in and I’d love him to earn some serious dough. If we can help with that I’d be delighted.

"I messaged him after his fight on Saturday. The way he spoke after the fight about his personal issues was inspirational.

Gill’s great night

"I’d love him to come to a game in the next couple of weeks so our fans can show their appreciation.

"I love it when people in our community do well. It puts a big smile on my face.”

Gill’s fight with Conlan was his first since losing his European featherweight title in October, 2022. The 29 year-old is also a former Commonwealth champion.

