Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony would love to host a Jordan Gill world title fight at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Jordan Gill celebrates his big fight win. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Gill, a Posh fan who hails from Chatteris, broke back into the boxing big time with a stunning seven-round stoppage win over highly-rated Irishman Michael Conlan in Belfast on Saturday night.

Gill immediately declared he wants a shot at a featherweight world title and Posh fans were quick to suggest his favourite club’s stadium as a venue.

And MacAnthony agreed. He said, on his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “Absolutely I’d love to put a world title fight for Jordan on at Posh. I'd put it on in a heartbeat.

"Jordan is dynamite. He draws people in and I’d love him to earn some serious dough. If we can help with that I’d be delighted.

"I messaged him after his fight on Saturday. The way he spoke after the fight about his personal issues was inspirational.

"I’d love him to come to a game in the next couple of weeks so our fans can show their appreciation.

"I love it when people in our community do well. It puts a big smile on my face.”