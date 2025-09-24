Peterborough United chairman wants transfer-listed players to come to their senses as he reveals a move was turned down for geographical reasons

Ryan De Havilland. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony won’t be letting the club’s transfer-listed players leave on the cheap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony announced he was playing ‘hardball’ with the likes of Chris Conn-Clarke and Ryan De Havilland on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

The chairman revealed midfielder De Havilland had turned down a ‘good move, to a good place’ for geographical reasons, while he suspects clubs who are keen on signing forward Conn-Clarke are ‘playing games’ in the hope of a cut-price deal in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not a tactic that will work with MacAnthony who said: “I keep getting asked on social media for an update on Chris Conn-Clarke and I can now say he isn’t going anywhere because no-one is offering to pay what he’s worth. Everyone thinks they can play a game and wait me out, but it won’t happen.

"He’s not on silly wages. All we asking of clubs is to pay those wages. It’s not rocket science and it surprises me that it hasn’t happened as he was the best player in non-league when we signed him by some distance. He scored the most goals and won all the awards. It seems mad to me that clubs are arguing over a few hundred quid when it would mean getting back into the EFL.

“I like Ryan De Havilland as a person, but he turned down a good move to a good place because of geography. I don’t get that. It’s about going out on loan for 4 months, playing some football and keeping fit before moving up to the EFL in January. The idea a 24 year-old won’t move to a club because it’s not near London makes no sense. What’s the matter with people? If you don’t play for 4 months, no-one will remember you come January.

"Everyone must come to their senses, players and clubs. No-one will dictate to me where they are going and how much they will go for. If you’re serious about your career go and play, if you’re not serious than don’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic and Will Blackmore are also available for transfer. Bilokapic has passed up on an opportunity to return to Australia, while Blackmore rejected a move to National League side Scunthorpe United.

Conn-Clarke has been linked with moves to leading National League clubs York City, Forest Green Rovers and Carlisle United, but the first two have made their current lack of interest in the 23 year-old public.

Conn-Clarke, who Posh signed in June 2024, hasn’t made a single Posh appearance this season. De Havilland has appeared off the substitutes’ bench once, on the opening day of the season.

MacAnthony believes Posh currently boast a squad stacked with talent, but he expects to make a couple of transfer moves in January.