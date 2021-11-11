Peterborough United chairman upset as England once again snub Harrison Burrows

Harrison Burrows swings in a cross against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent.

Last week, England named Under 19, 20 and 21 squads for upcoming fixtures during the international break but the young Posh star was not included at all and is still waiting for his first call up to an England squad.

The frustration for MacAnthony is that his player has been overlooked in favour of so many that are either playing at a lower level than Burrows or, like most, yet to break into senior football at all.

Burrows has been one of the highlights of the season for Posh. He still has improvements to make in his game to adjust to the Championship, most notably in the defensive side of his game but has put in some strong performances both as a wing back, wide midfielder and as a number 10.

The versatile youngster has started 10 of the 17 league matches so far, coming on in a further five and has weighed in with assists against Bristol City and a fantastic cross for Jonson Clarke-Harris to equalise against Huddersfield last week (November 2). These tie him with, Clarke-Harris, Jorge Grant and Joe Ward at the top of the club standings.

His stoppage time equaliser against Derby and further goals against Cardiff and QPR put him behind only Siriki Dembele in the club’s scoring charts.

Midfielder Daniel Neil at League One Sunderland is the only other player called up to the Under 20 side that has been starting regular senior matches this season, with Morgan Rogers mostly limited to short substitute appearances at Bournemouth

MacAnthony expressed his astonishment in August, when the same thing happened, but is now upset; claiming that the 19-year-old can’t do any more.

Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said: “I was upset Harrison Burrows wasn’t called up to the England Under 20 team because find me another player in that squad that has multiple goals and assists at Championship level; never mind Under 23 teams or Premier League B football. What more do you have to do as a young player?”

MacAnthony has also suggested that 18-year-old Ronnie Edwards, who was rested on Saturday (November 6), after starting ten consecutive Championship matches, should have received higher honours.

He added: “Ronnie was called up to the Under 19s, but it should have been the Under 20s for me.

“I also saw a player from Fleetwood (James Hill) and, with all due respect, I have no idea how, if that’s happening, then Ronnie isn’t playing in the Under 21s because of the level he is playing in the Championship.”

Edwards played 90 minutes against Andorra on Wednesday as the Young Lions ran out 4-0 winners. They next face Switzerland on Saturday (November 13) and Sweden on Tuesday (November 16).