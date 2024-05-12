Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has allayed fears of a player firesale at the Weston Homes Stadium this summer.

There has been some social media panic over the possible loss of multiple star players following the Posh exit from the League One play-offs at the hands of Oxford United last week.

The PT revealed the contract situation of the first-team squad on Sunday morning with five players out of contract and nine more about to enter the last season of their current deal.

But MacAnthony issued a video message today, primarily to thanks the fans, the management staff, office staff and playing staff for their efforts in the 2023-24 season, but he also took the opportunity to reassure supporters re signings and sales. He is expecting Posh to be stronger and better next season.

"I don’t want to see or hear words like ‘firesale’ any more,” MacAnthony said. “I’ve seen talk of us losing 9-10 players, but that just isn’t going to happen, We have a great staff and we have great players already in the building. We hope to add more great players. There will be comings and goings as is the way with our club, but we intend to help the squad and make them a bit stronger as long as the salary cap allows it.

"We are ready to execute the plan we had in case we stayed in League One. Myself and Barry Fry and Liz (Elsom, secretary) will be hard at it for the next nine weeks. We intend to grow again and we will have high aims, but without putting pressure on a young squad, and we will make the fanbase even prouder of us. The fanbase has been first class this season, from the first day they got behind our re-tooling of the squad and now I’m excited about next season.

"I’ve heard the talk about it being a stronger league next season with big clubs joining us from above and below, but we’ve competed in League One against some huge clubs in the past, like Leicester, Leeds and Sunderland.

Posh fans at the home play-off semi-final with Oxford. Photo David Lowndes.

"I’ve taken massive enjoyment from this season. The management team have been a great credit to themselves and the club as have the backroom staff and the playing staff and their families. They have made great sacrifices and they didn’t deserve the end of season they got, but it’s important to be magnanimous in defeat so good luck to Bolton and Oxford at Wembley.

"I made sure champagne was sent to the Oxford directors after they beat us and made sure the Oxford players had beer to celebrate. Other clubs have done that for us when we have been successful.

"And for the first time I went into the dressing room after the Oxford game to speak to the players. I wanted to thank them for their efforts and that they should look in the mirror and be proud of what they achieved this season. The youngest squad in the division delivered a great style of play.”