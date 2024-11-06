Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists he would order his team ‘to let the opposition score’ if they had been the beneficiaries of the dreadful piece of officiating seen at Newport County in an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony was referring to the ‘ghost goal’ controversy when Posh scored from a corner, only for the referee and his assistant to instead award another corner. Video footage seen after the game confirmed it was a major blunder by the officials, albeit one that ultimately didn’t matter as Posh won 4-2. They were 2-1 down at the time of the incident.

MacAnthony was angered by the actions of some Newport players who were apparently seen disturbing the goal frame and net in an attempt to convince the officials the ball had travelled into their goal through the side-netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony was speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, He said: "If that happened in our favour and it was really obvious the ball had gone into our net and yet not been given as a goal I would march down to our management team and tell them to let the opposition score. I wouldn’t want our players to pull the sort of c*** I saw from their players. I can’t be having that level of gamesmanship. It was outrageous behaviour from them.

The ball is in the Newport County net, but a corner to Peterborough United was the verdict! Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"It’s one thing diving and trying to get opponents cautioned, but this was something else.

"There are no excuses for the officials though. How can something like this be missed? There was no logic to it. The linesman has one job there. I could see it was a goal and I was in the United States. Thank goodness we won as I would be a lot angrier if it had cost us the match. There could have been huge ramifications to that decision. My manager wouldn’t, but others could have lost their jobs over it. It could have been a career-changing moment for some.

"My manager was a lot calmer than me about it and mentioned they are human beings, but I’m sorry this is sort of thing can’t happen at any time in this day and age.”