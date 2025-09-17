Peterborough United chairman insists the arrival of battle-hardened promotion winners will help rather than hinder the progress of young players

Jimmy-Jay Morgan. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes an influx of battle-hardened, experienced, promotion winners will help rather than hinder the development of the club’s younger players.

MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, also insists the changes in personnel do not mean a change in the Posh playing style or philosophy.

Posh brought in older defenders in Tom Lees (34), Jacob Mendy (28) and Tom O’Connor (26) towards the end of the summer transfer window in an attempt to kick-start what had been a horrible start to the season. New goalkeeper Alex Bass is 27.

Posh have also switched to playing wing-backs rather than wingers and they won their first League One game of the season against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend with a formation that also included three centre-backs.

Gustav Lindgren in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

“There has been no change in philosophy or style,” MacAnthony insisted. “The plan is still to dominate possession, to get balls into the penalty area and to get shots on goal. Taking 16-20 shots on goal every game is a recipe for promotion, something we have also achieved using the current formation.

"There hasn’t been an agricultural change as such. We’ve sprinkled experience around the group, but we have also signed quality like Matt Garbett who is still age appropriate for our way of doing things.

"There are still many good young players here. Look at George Nevett who was excellent again last weekend. He now has promotion winners all around him which just has to be good for his development. George never sulked or complained when he was left out or dropped last season. He just got on with his work and he’s now seeing the rewards.

"Brandon Khela is still finding his feet in midfield, but he sees top players in his position coming to the club like Matt Garbett and he views it as a challenge. He’s determined to prosper rather than go under.

"I would imagine the last week and a half at training has been eye opening for our younger players. The likes of Donay O’Brien-Brady, James Dornelly and Harley Mills are watching how these experienced players train and behave every single day. They have set a standard and a tone which others should follow. The arrival of these players is a gift for those ‘second layer’ players fighting to get into the team. They need to take that approach into under 21 games.

"We have signed some younger players who are also good eggs. I loved the interview Jimmy-Jay Morgan gave after the game last weekend. He was bigging up his team-mates and was clearly rooting for Gustav Lindgren, someone who could be seen as a rival for his place. I love that attitude.

"And Gustav had played well when he came on. I criticised him last week for losing possession too easily and he clearly took it on board as he was hanging on to the ball for dear life against Wycombe. That tells me he’s mentally strong and remains determined to succeed.”

Posh recorded their first win in 10 competitive games when beating Wycombe 2-1 in a League One game at the Weston Homes Stadium. They remain stuck at the bottom of the table ahead of a tough trip to in-form Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Posh recorded 17 shots on goal against Wycombe.