Peterborough United chairman heralds a 'new era' after Luke Williams confirmed as first-team manager

The new Posh management team of Luke Williams (left) and Ryan Harley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have confirmed the appointment of Luke Williams as their new first-team manager.

Williams succeeds Darren Ferguson, the most successful manager in Posh history, and the new era will kick off with an FA Cup first round tie against Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The 43 year-old will be assisted by former Brighton and Exeter midfielder Ryan Harley. The pair worked together at Swansea City and Notts County, the two clubs previously managed by Williams.

Williams and Harley have signed contracts until the end of the 2027-28 season. They will meet the Posh squad for the first time on Thursday.

Luke Williams at Notts County. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “This is the start of a new era for the football club, and I am delighted Luke has agreed to be our new manager. Both he and Ryan have shown over the last few years at both Notts County and Swansea the type of coaches they are and the style of football they like to play.

“When Darren Ferguson came back the last time, and was originally only staying until the end of that season, Luke was number one on my list of managers and we spent a lot of time watching his then Notts County team.

“I was very aware of Luke and his reputation as a player's coach going all the way back to when he was coaching at Swindon then MK Dons and Swansea under Russell Martin before becoming an incredibly successful manager. His work ethic, desire to improve players and his vision of how football should be played is something that has left an impression on me for years now.

“This appointment isn't about what league we are in or recent poor results, but about creating an identity for our club for years to come. Our club has an incredible Academy, talented young players in our first team squad and the goal is always the same.

“We want to play exciting attacking football, develop our young talent, recruit and then develop the gems others miss, compete with the ‘big boys’, win promotions/trophies and become financially sustainable and a well-run football club that our fans feel constant pride in supporting, while enjoying what they pay to watch every matchday.”

Williams added: “I am very excited and really looking forward to working with the players. When I spoke to the chairman, and to Barry Fry, it really felt like a good fit for us all. I had really good conversations with Darragh, it made me feel enthused and that it was and opportunity that I couldn’t afford to miss.

“From those very first conversations we had, it felt we were very much on the same page. My teams have often had a lot of the ball and scored a lot of goals, but there is probably some perception out there that the team won’t be aggressive defensively, but that is not a fair one. Hopefully we can combine all of those things and let's see how we go.”