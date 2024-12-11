Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo Marc Atkins, Getty Images.

Peterborough United’s recruitment meeting on Thursday is likely to discuss defensive options.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony will lead the meeting with director of football Barry Fry and first-team boss Darren Ferguson, but new arrivals are only likely to be sanctioned if players leave because of salary cap regulations.

In the meantime MacAnthony wants to see defenders put bodies on the line, as Northampton Town’s did in a 2-1 League One one win over Posh at Sixfields on Monday. In his previous podcast he claimed the current Posh defenders would all go on to play at a higher level.

"You’d think the football Gods would reward good football,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “But we have had nothing but kicks in the backside for a week. We were flat against Burton and did nothing to get our crowd going although their goalkeeper should have been sent off and Kwame picked up his injury in the same incident.

"We wanted a reaction at Northampton and we battered them. Sky put a graphic during the game which showed we’ve had five games with over 70% possession and not won any of them. We had about 50 shots in those games. Northampton had two shots in our game and scored twice. It was kamikaze defending and I can’t defend that. Doors came off hinges when the winning goal went in.

"Just do your jobs. Don’t let the ball bounce in your penalty area. Don’t let a team score from their first corner because you aren’t switched on. We didn’t even try and get a block on the winning shot. If that had been us in the penalty area a Northampton defender would have appeared from nowhere and blocked the shot. Joel Randall had five shots in that game and none of them reached the goalkeeper because defenders blocked his shots.

"Our defenders will continue to be vilified until they learn that. Defenders don’t have to defend that much in our team because we have so much of the ball, but we need them to start putting bodies on the line. I’d take a bullet for my team and I want my defenders to do that. We will protect you, but you need to start taking bullets for us. Be prepared to lose some teeth. This is not an age thing. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 24, but we need someone at the back there to take charge and demand players be switched on at corners.

"Defensive options will come up at the recruitment meeting and maybe if we can generate some cap space maybe we will sign a couple of defenders. Time will tell, but we can’t do anything for the next three weeks so we have to get on with it. There are good players back there. We felt we had recruited well.”