Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has distanced himself from the donation, but has promised to look into the matter.

MacAnthony declined to comment directly to the Peterborough Telegraph, but he did speak on social media in response to a comment questioning why ‘you can send £5000 to the Tories, but you can’t invest in our club?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony tweeted: “I have put over a million quid of my money into the club since October. I do nothing, but invest in the club. And this £5k has nothing to do with me, but I am looking into the how & why re it.”

The £5k donation was made on May 5 and accepted on May 12 last year.