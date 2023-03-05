Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony vows to look into club's £5000 Conservative Party donation
Peterborough United Football Club donated £5000 to the Conservative Party in May 2022, according to a report in Sunday’s Mirror newspaper.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has distanced himself from the donation, but has promised to look into the matter.
MacAnthony declined to comment directly to the Peterborough Telegraph, but he did speak on social media in response to a comment questioning why ‘you can send £5000 to the Tories, but you can’t invest in our club?’
MacAnthony tweeted: “I have put over a million quid of my money into the club since October. I do nothing, but invest in the club. And this £5k has nothing to do with me, but I am looking into the how & why re it.”
The £5k donation was made on May 5 and accepted on May 12 last year.
Reasons for donations do not have to be declared when they are made.