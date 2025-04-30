Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony lifts the lid on current player contract negotiations and summer recruitment plans

Harley Mills. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed summer recruitment plans and discussed contract talk progress on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Posh hope to make a couple of quick signings once the current season has ended. More will then follow late in July once space has been created within the salary cap by the departure of Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones.

MacAnthony confirmed fresh contracts have been offered to full-backs Harley Mills and Tayo Edun, as well as midfielder Archie Collins and forward Malik Mothersille. Posh have the option of keeping all bar Edun for the 2025-26 season.

The chairman disclosed contract conversations with the fathers of Mills and Mothersille have been ongoing for a while. Mills’ father Gary is a former professional player with Mansfield Town and Stevenage among other clubs.

Malik Mothersille. hoto David Lowndes.

“The manager wants to keep Tayo and I understand why so we’ve made him an offer even though we’ve got good strength in that position,” MacAnthony said. “The manager believes Tayo can play in midfield which he did for a time at Lincoln.

"We see a lot upside with Harley, but his father is like he wants to wait to see what happens with Tayo which I believe is the wrong way to look at it. Harley is now too good to be sent on loan and he has a great chance of being our left-back in the future. He still has a lot of work to do and he needs to make improvements and I’ve been saying that to his dad.

"We had the same situation with James Dornelly when he was wobbling over a new contract, but we told him to calm his own situation down as we don’t like young players running down their contracts. We offered James a deal with wage increases of around £200 a week after every 10 first-team appearances. He’s now playing regularly and doing really well. There is good competition with Carl Johnston and I kind of want the same on the other side of the defence with Tayo and Harley fighting for that position.

"We also have a £500k left back who will be coming back after a year out with injury, but that will take time so I want Harley and his dad to seen common sense, calm their own situation down and sign a new deal. We have so much belief in Harley as a young player. He now needs to return that belief with us as a club instead of worrying about how many left-backs are in front of him.

"If you believe in yourself, the club, the identity and the policy I don’t see what the problem is. Harley has been with us since he was 15 and he is a level-headed young man who we have been very supportive of and I see that deal getting done.

"We have offered Malik and Archie new contracts. Malik’s father has been dealing with Barry Fry and I’ll only step in when I’m needed as I did with Ivan Toney when he wanted to leave us a year before he did. Malik sees himself in a very positive way and has a lot of confidence in his ability, and I like that in a striker. I just need him and his dad to see common sense and I’m glad it’s his dad involved as Malik and his family have committed to Peterborough as a family.

"He came from Chelsea and we’ve had big-time Charlies from Premier League clubs before, but Malik isn’t like that. He and the family moved down here and his dad keeps him grounded. We are now at a point where his father believes he is worth a certain amount, but I don’t want to make 21 year-old Malik too wealthy, too quickly. I want him to earn that right as Ivan did.

"I think that would make him a better player. The player, his family and our management staff see Malik as a number nine. He has all the ingredients to be a tremendous number nine and has one hell of a future.

"New signings are on the horizon. There will hopefully be a couple of bits of business done early and then a few more at the end of July as we have to clean the slate up on the wage cap. The out of contract players are still part of our wage cap until the end of July.

"We will not be signing 10 new players, but we know who we want to sign and they will be players ready to step into the 11 rather than the squad with a couple of young gems sprinkled in there.”