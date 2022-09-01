Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh star Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in July 2021.

Palace were understood to have offered £4 million with another £4 million in add ons for the 19 year-old centre-back early on transfer deadline day.

The Londoners offered a similar amount in the summer, a bid MacAnthony described as ‘derisory.’.

Posh are thought to have rejected a £6 million bid plus add ons from Chelsea late last week, The Blues were expected to raise that offer to £8 million today.

MacAnthony also said today the arrival of Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts was not as a replacement for Edwards, even though he said on Wednesday a left-sided centre-back was a contingency plan should the England Under 19 international depart and not be loaned staright back to London Road.

It has now emerged MacAnthony was never selling Edwards unless he was loaned back for the rest of the season, something Palace sources suggested they were happy to do.

MacAnthony started chatting to Posh fans on social media tonight saying: “We were making this signing (Watts) regardless of Ronnie situation plus I was not selling Ronnie without him coming back for a while.”

In response to a suggestion there’s no way he would sell Edwards for as little as £4 million up front, MacAnthony replied: “correct, not a chance.”

There has been a school of thought at Posh today that if Edwards was leaving it would have happened early in the day, although there is always the possibility of late offers being too big to refuse. There are still just over two hours to the end of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile Crystal Palace are expected to loan Edwards straight back to Posh should they sign him today. The Metro has made that suggestion. The PT understands that is not necessarily the case if Chelsea take the England Under 19 international as they would prefer him to play in the Championship. Negotiations ongoing. Under four hours until the transfer window shuts.

Sky Sports and the London Standard are reporting Palace have made a £4 million bid for Edwards with £4 million of add ons. The Daily Mail claim the total offer is worth £7.5 million.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.

The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.

Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two year contract with the National League club.

Young professional development forward Hameed Ishola has seen his Posh contract cancelled by mutual consent.