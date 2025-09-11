Peterborough United chairman claims he has built a top-6 squad and he wants wins, goals and entertainment to prove it

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and first-team manager Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Peterborough United now have a top 6 League One squad.

And, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony insists now is the time for the players and management to start proving it.

Posh lost 3-2 at Huddersfield Town last weekend to remain bottom of League One having picked up just 1 point from seven matches. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by League Two side Accrington Stanley and they have made a shaky start to their defence of the EFL Trophy with a home defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient.

Posh host fellow slow starters Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“It’s a top six squad now,” MacAnthony stated. “You might laugh at me saying that, but look at the different areas of the squad and you will see it’s one if the best I’ve ever put together.

"We looked like a proper team last weekend against the best team in League One. The new formation worked a treat and we have goals in us now, although I thought we had goals in us before. We now we have to win against Wycombe. We can’t have any more excuses. We’ve had a clear week to get everyone fit and ready with double training sessions if necessary.

"Losing 8 of 9 games is malpractice. It’s outrageous. We shouldn’t be losing that many games and it’s not acceptable. Even last season when we finished 18th we were winning games.

"I’ve had to remind the manager how good he is. In 9 seasons with us he’s 2 bad ones. In 90% of cases the manager would have been sacked after the start we’ve had, but I’m still backing him.

"No manager is better backed at our level in terms of players, staff and interns, but in return I want to enjoy watching us. I want goals and I want to win matches.

"It can’t always be the answer just to give up on players and go out spend another £400k, £500k on plauers, or £800k on a new striker. We need to improve the ones we already have.”