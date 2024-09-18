Peterborough United chairman calls on referees to clamp down on tactical fouls on his team
And he’s called on referee chiefs to take notice and warn officials what to expect when taking charge of matches involving the possession-based Posh team.
Posh are the most fouled team in League One this season. Lincoln City committed 14 fouls in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium and picked up one caution….for dissent!
Posh v Bristol Rovers this Saturday will be refereed by Farai Hallam who will be making his League One debut.
"Oxford cracked the code on how to beat us in the play-off semi-final last season,” MacAnthony said on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Certainly in the second leg when they jumped on our players’ backs every two minutes. They must have committed 20 fouls in the first-half and the referee didn’t book anyone.
"We are a team that likes to build our momentum progressively during a game, but it’s very difficult when it becomes stop-start.
"It was very clever from Oxford and other managers have also been clever as they watch and learn from what other teams do.
"We are being targeted, especially in midfield, and the play is constantly being broken up in the knowledge referees won’t be brave enough to book players early on.
"I wanted our manager to speak to the referee chiefs and tell them what’s going on. They can then analyse our games, see we are right and warn their officials what is likely to go on.
"It is very frustrating as there are limits to what a manager can do.”