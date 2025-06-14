Peterborough United chairman admits Bundesliga move for Ricky-Jade Jones 'stings' as he turned down several Championship clubs

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said that Ricky-Jade Jones’ move to the Bundesliga ‘stings.’

The former Posh striker announced that he will be joining German side St Pauli after the expiration of his contract this summer.

Jones will move on a free transfer after enjoying the best goal scoring season of his career to date with 18 goals in all competitions (11 in League One).

Even if players leave on a free transfer, the club signing a player under 24 must pay compensation to the previous clubs due to the costs incurred developing the player, however, this fee is significantly reduced when the transfer is to a club outside of England. In this case, Posh will me due a much smaller amount of ‘training compensation’ because Jones has moved outside of England.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrated scoring his final Peterborough United goal at London Road against Stockport. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 22-year-old has been at Posh since the age of nine and could have commanded a hefty compensation fee had he stayed in England.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to X after the move was announced to say that Jones had turned down Championship interest and that his decision to move to Germany did ‘sting.’

He said: “He turned down four brilliant Championship clubs to do this move which has cost his home town club a lot of money.

"Not going to lie, it stings and makes me bitter for the moment as the kid has been with us so many years and I couldn't have been more supportive of him but we move on and don’t look back.

"This is football and it can kick you in the nuts at times.”

Posh also missed out on a £1 million windfall this summer after both Coventry and Sheffield United were beaten in the Championship Play-Offs by Sunderland. Promotion for either club would have triggered clauses in the contracts of Ephron Mason-Clark and Harrison Burrows respectively.